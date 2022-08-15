Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 237,500 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the July 15th total of 287,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 155,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Draganfly

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Draganfly during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Draganfly in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Draganfly Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.99. 92,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,770. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market cap of $134.13 million and a PE ratio of 1.08.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

