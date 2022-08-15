DragonVein (DVC) Market Cap Reaches $665,728.45

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $665,728.45 and $128.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,106.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.19 or 0.00560820 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00256780 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016793 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DragonVein Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare,

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

