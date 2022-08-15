DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Short Interest Up 30.0% in July

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 807,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Shares of DRD stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,472. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Institutional Trading of DRDGOLD

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 13.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,169,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,182,000 after buying an additional 867,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 224,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 75,502 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DRDGOLD by 5.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,082,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 52,334 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the first quarter worth $213,000. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About DRDGOLD

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.