Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 499,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,654.0 days.
Dufry Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DFRYF traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $44.60. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Dufry has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $59.55.
About Dufry
