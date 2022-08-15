Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Up 13.3% in July

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 565,400 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 499,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,654.0 days.

Dufry Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DFRYF traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $44.60. 46 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. Dufry has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

