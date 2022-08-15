DXdao 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,768.00 (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 15th. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and approximately $4,768.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DXdao has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for about $460.13 or 0.01906621 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $118.08 or 0.00489272 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000281 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001913 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00252830 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

