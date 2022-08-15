Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.
Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $19.53.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.
About Eagle Point Income
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
