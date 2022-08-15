Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EIC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 19,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,659. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.22. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Income stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

