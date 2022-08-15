East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Down 27.8% in July

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
East Japan Railway Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of East Japan Railway stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.90. 249,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,430. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02. East Japan Railway has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.73.
