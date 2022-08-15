East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,300 shares, a drop of 40.7% from the July 15th total of 111,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

East Resources Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of East Resources Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,967. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of East Resources Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

