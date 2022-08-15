Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.88. 129,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.60.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 857,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,842 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

