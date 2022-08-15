Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 859,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 709,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.88. 129,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,184. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average is $9.38. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $11.60.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
