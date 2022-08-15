Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Edesa Biotech Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Edesa Biotech stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 44,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,762. Edesa Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.51.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan acquired 20,000 shares of Edesa Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,812 shares in the company, valued at $951,699.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $60,590. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

About Edesa Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edesa Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EDSA Get Rating ) by 150.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Edesa Biotech worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.