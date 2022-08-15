Efinity Token Market Capitalization Achieves $29.19 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $29.19 million and $2.93 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000705 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,391.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004129 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00127057 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00035981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00064790 BTC.

About Efinity Token

EFI is a coin. Its launch date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Efinity Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.