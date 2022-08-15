Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Gap Down to $244.27

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $244.27, but opened at $231.97. Elbit Systems shares last traded at $231.97, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.46 and its 200-day moving average is $208.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Institutional Trading of Elbit Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 24.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

