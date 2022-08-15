Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,589 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KRE stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $78.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.37.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

