Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 16,750 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,527,000.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT stock opened at $116.18 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $108.11 and a one year high of $155.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.37.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

