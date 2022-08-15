Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after purchasing an additional 714,029 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $99.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.38 and its 200 day moving average is $99.80. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.