Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,725 shares during the quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JPST opened at $50.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20.

