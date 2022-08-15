Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $415,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 259,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,429,000. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 344,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.97 and a 12 month high of $30.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.