Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Acacia Research comprises about 0.1% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of Acacia Research worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $80,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Acacia Research in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.86. 1,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,121. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Acacia Research ( NASDAQ:ACTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.56). Acacia Research had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 167.82%.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

