Emercoin (EMC) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $971,556.22 and approximately $8,143.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0196 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,694,970 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Emercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

