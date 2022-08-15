Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 396.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15,069.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,239,000 after purchasing an additional 823,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.13. 39,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,118,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

