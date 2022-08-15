Enecuum Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Enecuum has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $1.28 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 106.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,837.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004082 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00127188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00036088 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00064043 BTC.

Enecuum (CRYPTO:ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,244,823 coins. The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the exchanges listed above.

