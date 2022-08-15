Enerflex Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th.

Enerflex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$6.40 on Monday. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.99 and a 12-month high of C$11.12. The stock has a market cap of C$573.95 million and a P/E ratio of -26.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$6.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Enerflex from C$12.50 to C$12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.31.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

