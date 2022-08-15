Energi (NRG) Trading Down 13% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and approximately $234,704.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00115747 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00022815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.01 or 0.00255563 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 55,519,018 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.