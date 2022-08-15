Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 652,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $32.06. 6,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. Energizer has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $41.62.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Energizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,449.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Energizer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

