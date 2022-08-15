ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) versus CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Financial Analysis

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CLP and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLP 1 1 0 0 1.50 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

CLP has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its stock price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CLP and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLP N/A N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CLP and ENEVA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLP $10.80 billion 2.01 $1.11 billion N/A N/A ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

CLP has higher revenue and earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of CLP shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar. It serves 5.15 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia. The company is also involved in the provision of pumped storage services, and energy and infrastructure solutions; property investment activities; and retail of electricity and gas. It has generating capacity of 20,018 equity megawatts; and 16,834 kilometers of transmission and high voltage distribution lines. CLP Holdings Limited was founded in 1901 and is based in Hung Hom, Hong Kong.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

