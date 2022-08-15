Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.30

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.30 and last traded at $22.29, with a volume of 2108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $574.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $107.67 million for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 8.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Ennis’s payout ratio is currently 77.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ennis

In other Ennis news, Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $139,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,809.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,005,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,046,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,889,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,895,000 after buying an additional 21,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 0.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,716,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,728,000 after buying an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,418,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 39,657 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ennis

(Get Rating)

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.