Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Enstar Group Price Performance
Shares of ESGRO traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.93. 13,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,083. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.42. Enstar Group has a twelve month low of $23.52 and a twelve month high of $27.56.
Enstar Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.
Enstar Group Company Profile
Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.
Featured Articles
