eosDAC (EOSDAC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $27,473.00

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. eosDAC has a market cap of $269,798.15 and approximately $27,473.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eosDAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Coin Profile

EOSDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling eosDAC

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

