EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CFO Sells $588,720.00 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $448.53. The company had a trading volume of 277,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,604. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $725.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $332.45 and a 200 day moving average of $325.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of EPAM Systems

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 341.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.