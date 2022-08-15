Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 7.4%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.04. 2,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 86,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $893.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 34.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.