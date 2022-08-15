Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Trading Down 7.4%

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) shares traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $10.04. 2,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 86,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $893.17 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.53.
Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.
