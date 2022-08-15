Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on EUXTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Euronext to €97.00 ($98.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Euronext from €96.00 ($97.96) to €91.00 ($92.86) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Euronext from €98.70 ($100.71) to €102.90 ($105.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronext has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

EUXTF stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.20. Euronext has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $121.53.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

