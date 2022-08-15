Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.73. 63,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,314. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day moving average of $153.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $137.50 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

