Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 3,367 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after buying an additional 770,870 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,714,000 after acquiring an additional 377,976 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,401,000. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth $39,234,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,478,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,764. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.