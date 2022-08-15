Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $38,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.83.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

MCO stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $324.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.63. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $251.01 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

