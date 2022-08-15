Evoke Wealth LLC Has $7.52 Million Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AZO traded up $23.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,282.40. 4,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,137.43 and a 200 day moving average of $2,044.21. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,503.30 and a 1-year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.