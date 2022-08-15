Evoke Wealth LLC Has $88.29 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 2.9% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $88,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $215.73. 263,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,666,667. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

