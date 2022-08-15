Evoke Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $663,055,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after acquiring an additional 828,789 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $773,385,000 after buying an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $266.65. 22,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.15. The company has a market cap of $76.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

