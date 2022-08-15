Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 180 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,767,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $332.93. 2,006,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,281,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

