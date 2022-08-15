Evoke Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $16,496,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $5,131,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

NYSE:V traded up $4.80 on Monday, hitting $216.13. The company had a trading volume of 193,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

