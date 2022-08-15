Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 195 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 101,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 66,161 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in CME Group by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.95. The stock had a trading volume of 39,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,382. The firm has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.79 and a twelve month high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

