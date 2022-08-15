Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 3,428 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,428 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.77. The company had a trading volume of 104,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,955. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.53. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $158,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,118.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

