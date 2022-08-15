Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €21.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €21.00 ($21.43) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s previous close.

EVK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($36.22) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

EVK stock traded up €0.30 ($0.31) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €20.97 ($21.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,812 shares. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($33.64). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.41.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

