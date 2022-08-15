Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

EXR has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $199.30.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $211.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $156.70 and a 52-week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after purchasing an additional 388,156 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,689,000 after acquiring an additional 122,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after purchasing an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,023,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,485,000 after purchasing an additional 227,391 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,145,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,324,000 after purchasing an additional 381,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

