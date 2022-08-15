Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Trimmed by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.08. 730,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,477,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.72.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

