Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,598 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $698,858 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.47. The company had a trading volume of 508,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,477,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.72. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

