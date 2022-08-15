FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 682,100 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 638,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,580.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total transaction of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,482,202 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after acquiring an additional 64,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,813,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.47. 833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,932. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $394.77 and its 200-day moving average is $403.61.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.94%.

FDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $418.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.13.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

