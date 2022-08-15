FaraLand Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million (FARA)

FaraLand (FARA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One FaraLand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FaraLand has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. FaraLand has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $57,367.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001539 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00036797 BTC.
About FaraLand
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
FaraLand Coin Trading
