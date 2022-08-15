Fear (FEAR) Price Hits $0.19 on Top Exchanges

Fear (FEAR) traded up 26.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. Fear has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,937.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004066 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00127172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00036138 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00063529 BTC.

About Fear

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fear

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

