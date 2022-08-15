Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Up 30.6% in July

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 431,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,574 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.12. 545,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,273. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.11.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

