FinNexus Price Up 1,545.1% Over Last 7 Days (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. During the last week, FinNexus has traded up 1,545.1% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market cap of $28,317.26 and $10.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FinNexus alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,699.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004077 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00126848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00035969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00063828 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FinNexus’ official message board is medium.com/finnexus. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FinNexus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FinNexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FinNexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.